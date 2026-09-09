Spain Scorches in Record-Breaking 2026 Heatwave

Spain faced a sweltering 61 days under heatwave conditions in 2026, setting a new record that surpassed the previous high of 41 days in 2022, as reported by the national weather agency AEMET.

The country also endured its hottest summer since records began in 1961, with average temperatures hitting 24.5 degrees Celsius, slightly above the record set in 2025 and significantly higher than the 1991-2020 average.

These alarming figures highlight the ongoing impact of climate change and its influence on extreme weather patterns across regions.