BRICS Must Focus on AI to Prevent Widening Digital Divide, Says Congress MP

Congress MP Manish Tewari has called for the BRICS nations to prioritize artificial intelligence (AI) and frontier technologies, warning against the potential widening of the digital divide between the Global South and North. Tewari stresses the importance of safeguards to prevent the AI innovation race from becoming detrimental.

In an interview with ANI, Tewari stated, "Guardrails are essential to ensure the race to develop super AI does not devolve into a race to the bottom." He highlighted the critical role that AI and frontier technologies will play in shaping the 21st century, urging BRICS—a group representing the Global South—to focus on these areas.

He pointed out that most innovations are emerging from the Global North, increasing the technological gap. The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi will take on added significance, with leaders from 11 countries discussing cooperation and sustainability in AI advancement.