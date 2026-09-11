Safe Travels: Sikkim's Lachen Reopens with New Timings

Lachen in Sikkim is now open for tourists, with the Lachen axis at Taram Chu resuming operations. The Mangan district administration has introduced new timings for vehicular movement on the Lachen-Lachung route to ensure travelers' safety. According to a traffic regulation order issued on September 10, all tourist and light vehicles coming from Gangtok and Mangan towards Lachen and Lachung must pass the Toong Check Post by 4 pm. Vehicles descending from Lachen and Lachung to Mangan and Gangtok are also required to clear the check post by the same deadline.

The coordination of timing comes as a response to the region's challenging road and weather conditions, along with its rugged terrain. Authorities emphasize the importance of avoiding night travel to guarantee vehicles arrive at their destinations before dark. The recent opening of the Lachen route signifies a new opportunity for tourists, but with controlled traffic to manage the risks of mountain road travel.

The reopening marks the restoration of the route at Taram Chu on August 29, allowing tourism operations to resume towards Lachen. Despite this, specific traffic controls remain active as safety precautions, given the existing road conditions. For heavy vehicles and trucks, the procedure continues through the Sanklang-Saffo-Shipgyer route, adhering to previous traffic regulations. The regulation is effective immediately and will persist until subsequent orders. Notably, a landslide on September 6 temporarily blocked the Teesta and Chyakoong Rivers. According to the Mangan District Administration, this incident occurred near the Naga Forest area, partially obstructing the rivers' flow due to a collapsed hillside near the confluence of the Teesta and Chyakoong Rivers.