Patiala House Court Investigates Satya Niketan Building Collapse

The Patiala House Court has granted police custody for Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, following the tragic collapse of a building in Satya Niketan that resulted in seven fatalities. Shubham Tyagi, an advocate at Patiala House Court, was arrested after surrendering to authorities. Both individuals are accused of operating PG accommodations within the building.

Duty Judicial Magistrate First Class Nishu Jindal sanctioned two days of custody for Shubham Tyagi and an additional two days for Sudhanshu to facilitate further investigation. The Delhi Police aim to recover critical evidence, including Shubham's mobile phone, and confront both accused with pending inquiries.

In related developments, the Court remanded Mahesh Gupta, the son of the building's owner, and Sanoj, a labor contractor, to judicial custody after police had earlier secured two days of their custody for preliminary interrogation. The ownership and management of the building, attributed to Hariram and Urmila Gupta, are central to ongoing investigations as authorities seek to clarify their roles in the event.