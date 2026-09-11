Delhi Building Collapse: Accused Face Court Amid Ongoing Investigation

In the ongoing probe into the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse, Delhi Police escorted three accused individuals for a medical examination on Friday before bringing them to Patiala House Court later in the day. The detainees, among whom is the son of the building owner, have been under police custody for two days.

The arrests followed the catastrophic building failure at Satya Niketan, which led to seven fatalities. Earlier proceedings saw the Patiala House Court rejecting a plea for anticipatory bail by Advocate Shubham Tyagi, a paying guest facility operator linked to the collapse that took place on September 6.

The denial of Tyagi's bail underscored the court's intent to delve deeper into the case, emphasizing the necessity for more investigation concerning his alleged role and responsibilities. Additional scrutiny from both the police and judicial entities insists on clarifying the financial and operational involvement of Tyagi and his associates in the incident.

The prosecution argues that Tyagi, alongside co-accused Sudhanshu, operated paying guest accommodations under the name “Hotel / Hostel Daze”. The duo allegedly rented Building No. 14 for a substantial monthly fee. This narrative builds on the Wednesday court decision, granting two days of police custody for Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj Kumar, and Sudhanshu as the investigation progresses.

Despite the police's request for an extended custody period, Judicial Magistrate First Class Kautuk Bhardwaj sanctioned a shorter span, reflecting procedural adherence as they seek further developments in this poignant case.