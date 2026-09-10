Court Reserves Decision on Bail in Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case

The Patiala House Court has deferred the decision on Shubham Tyagi's anticipatory bail regarding the Satya Niketan building collapse, which claimed seven lives. Tyagi, a PG operator, is implicated in the case, with police seeking his arrest for interrogation. The court heard arguments from both the defense and prosecution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 14:29 IST
Court Reserves Decision on Bail in Satya Niketan Building Collapse Case
Satya Niketan building collapse site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Patiala House Court has delayed its judgment on the anticipatory bail plea filed by Shubham Tyagi, connected to the tragic building collapse in Satya Niketan that resulted in seven fatalities. Tyagi, involved as a PG operator, approached the court amid allegations pointing towards his involvement.

Authorities are pushing for Tyagi's arrest to facilitate further inquiry into the catastrophe that occurred on September 6. Meanwhile, the court extended police custody for other defendants, including Mahesh Gupta and PG operator Sudhanshu. Judge SPS Laler reserved the decision after hearing from both Tyagi's defense and the public prosecutor.

Defense counsel claimed Tyagi, a practicing advocate, is being wrongfully implicated, arguing that the media has been leading a trial outside the courtroom. They asserted the construction linked to the disaster was not on his part of the property and that all crucial evidence had already been gathered by the police.

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