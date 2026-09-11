Assam Pioneers Pension Reform with Unified Scheme for State Employees

Assam is leading the charge in pension reforms, with the state government focusing on a seamless deployment of the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for its employees. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the state's proactive efforts, asserting its dedication to transparency and timely implementation.

In a social media update, Sarma highlighted Assam's early approval of the UPS, noting the ongoing task of rule formulation and notification across different states. The Chief Minister assured government employees of the administration’s focus on the initiative, urging patience and trust in the process.

The Unified Pension Scheme promises a robust retirement framework offering a 50% assured pension of the average basic pay for long-serving employees. Provisions are included for family pensions and minimum pensions, while inflation indexation will be applied to safeguard against economic changes. Alongside gratuity benefits, a lump sum at retirement further enhances financial security for state employees.