Amit Shah Celebrates India's Linguistic Unity on Hindi Diwas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended greetings on Hindi Diwas, emphasizing India's linguistic diversity as its greatest asset. Shah noted the significant role Hindi has played in uniting various sectors of society and highlighted how languages aren't mere communication tools but repositories of history, traditions, and identity.

In a video message, Shah expressed his heartfelt wishes, stressing that India's multitude of languages enhances its cultural heritage, bolstering the spirit of 'unity in diversity.' He recounted contributions from historical leaders who promoted Hindi, even without it being their native tongue, such as Swami Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Gandhi.

Shah also highlighted Mahatma Gandhi's establishment of the Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha and how Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose utilized Hindi within the Indian National Army. Celebrated on September 14, Hindi Diwas acknowledges the designation of Hindi as an official language in the Devanagari script, affirming its role in uniting India's diverse communities.