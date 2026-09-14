Twin Blazes: Emergencies Unfold in Tamil Nadu

A fire erupted on Monday at the Food Corporation of India (FCI) warehouse in Thoothukudi, triggering an immediate response from the fire department. Fire and Rescue Services personnel swiftly arrived on-site to manage the situation and initiate control measures over the flames, which continue to rage.

Fire tenders have been deployed strategically to contain the blaze, though further updates remain pending as the situation develops. The incident highlights the persistent challenges faced by emergency services in rapid response and control techniques.

Markedly, this blaze follows another significant incident on Saturday at the Central Theatre close to the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai. Firefighters toiled for hours to bring those flames under control, leaving extensive destruction in its wake. Both incidents underscore the urgent need for upgraded safety protocols in public buildings. (ANI)