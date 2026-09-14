Tragic Incident: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Nine in Telangana

A minor girl in Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district was allegedly raped by nine individuals over three days, according to police. While eight suspects have been arrested, one remains at large. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 12:16 IST
Tragic Incident: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by Nine in Telangana
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has emerged from Telangana's Medchal-Malkajgiri district, where a minor girl was reportedly subjected to sexual assault by nine individuals. Authorities from the Alwal police station disclosed this grievous occurrence on Monday.

According to police reports, the girl was allegedly manipulated into the situation by a male acquaintance and was subsequently held for three days, enduring the horrific ordeal. The case has sparked outrage and calls for swift justice.

The police have successfully apprehended eight suspects involved in the case, though efforts are continuing to locate the remaining absentee. The investigation is actively progressing as more details unfold. (ANI)

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