BJP MLA Accuses Telangana Government of Favoritism in Demolitions

BJP MLA Alleti Maheshwar Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the Congress government in Telangana, accusing it of selectively targeting the homes of poor individuals for demolition while sparing influential figures. Speaking to ANI, Reddy claimed that the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolished thousands of homes, yet turned a blind eye to Aditya Builders, who allegedly constructed on three acres of land in the Musi area.

Reddy also criticized the government's handling of a forensic audit, which reportedly uncovered illegal acquisition of 23 lakh acres of land through funds transferred to 13,000 accounts. He questioned why the findings had not been made public and insisted that action should be taken. Further, he accused the government of disrupting BJP voices in the legislative assembly by cutting off microphones.

The BJP MLA vowed that his party would advocate for the poor affected by these demolitions and contended that the ruling party sought to dominate assembly proceedings with their agenda. HYDRAA, a body established to oversee disaster management and protect community assets in Hyderabad and surrounding districts, is also pushing for environmental improvements, including the rejuvenation of 12 lakes and better weather prediction infrastructure.