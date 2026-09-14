Delhi MCD Celebrates Hindi Diwas, Promotes Official Language Use

The Delhi Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) marked Hindi Diwas with a ceremony underscoring Hindi's role in bridging India's vast cultural diversity. Mayor Pravesh Vahi highlighted Hindi as a vital connector of the nation's diverse heritage, calling for its integration into daily activities beyond just commemorations.

During the event, Mayor Vahi stressed that Hindi's usage in administrative functions enhances communication efficiency between the corporation and citizens. He advocated for equal promotion and respect for all Indian languages, emphasizing linguistic diversity as a national asset.

Deputy Mayor Dr Monika Pant and Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav echoed the sentiments, urging officials to embrace Hindi in public service work. The event honored contributors to Hindi literature, with speeches highlighting the strength found in India's rich linguistic tapestry.