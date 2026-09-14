Ishan Kishan: Master of Multiple Formats

Ishan Kishan reflects on the challenges of adapting to different cricket formats, following his T20I performance against Afghanistan. Kishan, fresh off a major domestic triumph, emphasizes understanding roles within partnerships and utilizing teamwork. He highlights his strategic approach to improve by reviewing footage and consulting peers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 18:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 18:57 IST
Ishan Kishan: Master of Multiple Formats
Ishan Kishan. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In the ever-evolving world of cricket, Indian batter Ishan Kishan is making waves by seamlessly transitioning between formats. Just days after guiding East Zone to a Duleep Trophy victory, Kishan took center stage in India’s T20I win over Afghanistan at New Delhi, showcasing adaptability and strategic acumen.

Kishan, despite a grueling domestic schedule, underscored the importance of quickly switching mindsets to fit various game formats. Through a measured 42-run knock, he demonstrated his ability to support an explosive partner, Abhishek Sharma, to chase down Afghanistan's total in a record 13.4 overs.

The cricketer emphasized identifying roles crucial for successful partnerships. Open to modifying his approach based on his partner’s form during the match, Kishan credited video analysis and discussions with friends for continual improvement. His mature outlook and impressive form make him a standout in international cricket's multi-format demands.

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