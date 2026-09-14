AI Concerns Hit Nasdaq and S&P 500

On Monday, the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 indexes opened lower as a result of a significant selloff in key AI stocks. This downturn followed comments from leading U.S. executives who voiced safety concerns and advocated for slowing down the development of artificial intelligence.

The S&P 500 index commenced trading with a decline of 45.5 points or 0.59%, settling at 7,611.44. Simultaneously, the Nasdaq Composite saw a drop of 314.5 points or 1.19%, closing at 26,018.502.

In contrast, the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially opened with an increase of 177.6 points, equivalent to 0.34%, reaching 52,750.88. However, it quickly reversed and ended the day down by 0.26%.