Delhi Gears Up for Mega Blood Donation Camp at Tyagraj Stadium

Delhi's Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh oversees preparations for a significant blood donation camp set on September 17 at Tyagraj Stadium. Part of Sewa Pakhwada, the camp aims for enhanced collaboration among government departments and hospitals, encouraging voluntary donations to support a humanitarian cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 19:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 19:43 IST
Delhi Gears Up for Mega Blood Donation Camp at Tyagraj Stadium
Delhi Minister reviews preparations for mega blood donation camp (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh conducted a thorough review of the arrangements for a large-scale blood donation camp at Tyagraj Stadium, scheduled for September 17, in celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday during Sewa Pakhwada.

The event, organized by the Delhi State Health Mission, seeks to harness the collective resources of Delhi's governmental bodies and hospitals towards fostering an essential humanitarian cause. Singh urged various departments and agencies involved to promote public participation, emphasizing seamless donation processes.

Blood banks from eleven Delhi government hospitals, including Lok Nayak and Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospitals, will back the camp by providing medical personnel, equipment, and logistics support for blood collection and storage. Government representatives and agencies are tasked with ensuring smooth coordination of registration, medical assistance, and logistics.

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