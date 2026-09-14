Trump Dismisses AI Concerns: A Presidential Guardrail Tale

President Donald Trump addressed growing concerns about artificial intelligence on Monday, stating that the United States already has sufficient legal and regulatory frameworks to manage the technology. He downplayed warnings from industry leaders over the weekend who expressed fears of AI misuse.

Trump asserted on Truth Social that a 'STRONG AND SMART' president is the only control necessary for AI, claiming that the U.S. has such leadership. He criticized perceived conspiracies against AI, suggesting China benefits from these doubts.

The issue intensified after Anthropic researcher Jacob Coxon's resignation and statements regarding AI's existential risks. Industry figures such as Elon Musk and Sam Altman supported a proposal by Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to slow AI development. Senator Mark Warner engaged with AI leaders to discuss safety measures.