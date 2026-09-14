Tragedy Unfolds: Headless Newborn Found Near Delhi Crematorium

Police in Delhi are investigating a tragic discovery of a headless newborn near a crematorium in the Kanjhawala area. The body was found at the gate of Mubarakpur Dabas crematorium. Authorities are working diligently to trace the missing head and uncover the infant's story.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:06 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:06 IST
Tragedy Unfolds: Headless Newborn Found Near Delhi Crematorium
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

A disturbing incident has rattled the residents of Delhi's Kanjhawala area, as police officials are probing the discovery of a headless newborn near a local crematorium. On Monday, the authorities revealed that the body had been found near the entrance of the Mubarakpur Dabas crematorium.

The incident has prompted the Delhi Police to launch a comprehensive investigation, aiming to tackle all potential angles. Law enforcement agencies have formed multiple teams dedicated to locating the infant's missing head and understanding the circumstances leading to this grim event.

While investigators are feverishly examining available evidence to piece together the timeline of events that resulted in this tragedy, further details remain pending as the community awaits answers from the ongoing inquiry.

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