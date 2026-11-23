Seven-times Grand Slam ​champion Carlos Alcaraz powered ​past world number one ‌Alexander Zverev ​6-2 7-6(7) on Sunday to win his maiden ATP Finals title. The Spaniard, who ‌came back at the US Open after a four-month break due to a wrist injury, saved three set points in the tiebreak ‌before completing his 14th consecutive victory and ending the ‌year with a third straight title, having also triumphed in Vienna and Paris.

The 23-year-old, who has already completed the career Grand Slam, secured the biggest ⁠tour ​title that had ⁠eluded him after finishing runner-up at the ATP Finals last year. He initially ⁠faced little resistance from a sluggish Zverev, who had not dropped a ​set en route to the final. The German struggled ⁠with his usually booming serve and made 19 unforced errors in the first ⁠set.

He ​recovered from a break down to force a tiebreak in the second set but could not prevent Alcaraz from ⁠sealing victory. The defeat brought an end to the German's most ⁠successful season, ⁠in which he won his first two Grand Slam titles and rose to the top of ‌the world ‌rankings.