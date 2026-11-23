By Terence Gabriel Nov 23 (Reuters) -

The S&P 500 took a beating last week, falling 8.6% for its biggest weekly drop since April 2025 as ​the AI trade further unraveled. The losses pushed the benchmark US equities index to levels ​that could usher in an even steeper slide, though it ‌may be ​due for at a temporary bounce at any time, technical analysis indicates. Click here for a detailed technical analysis chart.

Technical analysts use charts of historical price data to map out the future direction of stocks. Something they look for in a falling market is support, which is levels ‌that can act as a floor for the price. One common form of support is former highs and lows. Another is something called Fibonacci retracements. These are levels based on percentage calculations that stocks and indexes usually revisit after a move. Price gaps can also be support. Gaps occur when a market moves so abruptly that it skips over price levels, leaving an empty space on the chart. Big round numbers ‌such as 7,000 can also be support and are called psychological levels.

The problem for the S&P 500 is that it collapsed below a significant stack of support down through the 7,000 psychological ‌level. The index closed at 6,910.39 on Friday, leaving it down 11.6% from its record close on October 6. This means the market has now entered a correction, which is defined as a 10% to 19.9% decline from a peak. Support is at 6,900.46, which is the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the March-to-October advance. The S&P 500 flirted with falling through this level on Friday, hitting 6,882.66, before reclaiming it into the close. The next downside level is near 6,800, which would break ⁠a long-term ​support line and leave the S&P 500 down roughly ⁠13.0% from its record close.

The maximum Fibonacci retracement zone of the March-to-October decline is in the 6,677.43 to 6,643.82 area. There is also an April 8 gap that requires a fall to 6,618.26 for a fill. A decline to this ⁠area would put the index down roughly 14.6% to 15.4% from its record close. A complete round trip back to the 6,316.91 March 30 intraday low would represent a 19.2% drop from the record close. A 20% or more ​decline from a record close is considered a bear market.

However, markets rarely move in a straight line, and even pronounced downward trends are prone to bounces. In any rebound, ⁠analysts look for resistance, which is the opposite of support and works as a ceiling for gains. Resistance is derived in much the same way as support. In fact, former support levels can turn into resistance when an index is on the way ⁠up. ​Both support and resistance can be targets for traders.

A rebound above 7,002.28 would focus on recently broken support at the 50% retracement of the March-to-October advance at 7,080 followed by the 7,237 to 7,314 area, which includes the monthly lows from May, June and July and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the March-to-October rally at 7,260, according to data supplied by LSEG. A reversal above the ⁠200-day moving average, near 7,350, and the November 5 low at 7,350.35 would suggest room for further recovery.

What the chart shows: (Mapping the Market is a daily column written by Reuters journalists. The commentary is based on a technical analysis of financial charts, which helps assess the likelihood of future price moves but does not guarantee ‌the outcome. The column does not ‌constitute investment advice or trading recommendations.)

(Terence Gabriel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his ​own. Editing by Burton Frierson and David Gaffen)