The row over alleged irregularities in the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) recruitment process escalated on Monday, with Punjab Youth Congress workers staging a protest against the Bhagwant Mann-led state government. Speaking to ANI during the protest, Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib said the unit's state president had been jailed for raising his voice on behalf of Punjab's youth. He accused AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal of using arrests to threaten the unit, vowing not to continue their protests.

"When our state president, Shubham, raises his voice against this, fighting on behalf of the youth of Punjab, instead of correcting their own wrongs, they have thrown him into jail. Kejriwal seems to think that the threat of prison will intimidate us; well, it will not. Your political theatrics will come to an end, but our resolve will not waver," he said. Chib said the Congress would continue its struggle until the government works for the youth, eradicates the drug menace and ends alleged examination paper leaks. "The imprisonment of Shubham is the clearest indicator: Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are in league with the drug and paper-leak mafias," he alleged.

He announced that protests would be held in every district of Punjab against what he called the "paper-leak and drug mafias run by Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal". This comes after the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the selection process of the Punjab State Civil Services (PCS) examination conducted by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) after hearing multiple petitions filed by candidates.

The examination was held in April 2026. Results were declared on November 4, shortlisting 751 candidates for interviews against 331 vacancies. The High Court has listed the matter for the next hearing on December 16. Punjab Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot earlier said the functioning of the PPSC had come under question.

"I have not seen the High Court's judgment, but if the court has stayed the examination, it means irregularities have been found," he told ANI. He claimed that the state government had failed to conduct the examination fairly and transparently, and held the AAP government entirely responsible, adding it had "no right to play with the future of the youth."

Earlier, BJP national spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi also questioned the results announced on November 4, alleging irregularities, corruption and favouritism. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he questioned the selection of the 751 candidates shortlisted for 331 posts, alleging that several had links to political leaders, government officials, individuals facing corruption allegations and people associated with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). (ANI)