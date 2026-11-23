Nvidia staged a comeback in China's booming artificial-intelligence industry ​by selling less powerful chips and software after US export bans cost it billions in sales – but that business is now threatened by the scandal surrounding former CEO Jensen Huang.

Nvidia products used to run ​AI models powering everything from business software to humanoid robots have found growing demand in China from universities, companies and research institutes, even as the ‌US chipmaker’s most ​advanced AI processors remain largely off limits, according to people in the industry and a Reuters review of more than 100 Chinese corporate disclosures and procurement records. Now, after Huang's abrupt resignation, some Chinese customers are cancelling or hesitating to place orders, jeopardizing billions in revenue, as US government scrutiny of Nvidia intensifies after Huang’s exit, people familiar with the matter said.

Huang left Nvidia earlier this month following reports of extramarital affairs, including one involving a businesswoman suspected by US authorities of spying for China. The co-founder and CEO, a close ally of US President Donald Trump, had been a vigorous defender of chip sales to China and one of the industry’s most influential voices in Washington. Before Huang’s troubles, ‌revenue from customers headquartered in China and Hong Kong had more than tripled year over year, rising from $2.97 billion in Nvidia’s October 2025 quarter to $11.05 billion in the quarter ended October 25, 2026, according to the company’s financial results.

Even as the company was reporting growing China revenue, Huang publicly said that Washington’s restrictions had decimated the company’s chip business in China, and that the company’s share of China's AI chip market had plunged to zero because of US restrictions. China’s reliance on Nvidia is attracting attention in Washington and may attract more after Democrats routed Trump’s Republican Party in the November 3 midterm elections, winning control of the US House and Senate from January.

“Congress is going to press hard, on a bipartisan basis, on chips and chipmaking capabilities, after two years of close to zero oversight,” said Mike Kuiken, vice chair of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a bipartisan organization that advises Congress. CANCELLED ORDERS, UNSETTLED CUSTOMERS

Some Chinese customers have begun cancelling orders amid concerns ‌that the RTX PRO 5500 – a graphics card designed for professional computers that can also run AI models – may not be permitted into China, according to two people familiar with the matter. Reuters could not determine the scale of the cancellations or whether the US or China would restrict shipments. The controversy surrounding Huang has also deeply unsettled Chinese suppliers, customers and other partners whose businesses depend on Nvidia, according to two people familiar with the matter. ‌They fear heightened scrutiny could extend to Nvidia’s remaining legal chip sales.

Before Huang’s departure, Chinese companies sought more than 6 million units of a new Nvidia graphics card, worth nearly $70 billion at listed prices, Reuters reported in October, citing people familiar with the matter. That’s more than twice the company's expected worldwide production next year. Unlike Nvidia's most powerful chips, which are used in vast data centres to develop advanced AI models, the less powerful and cheaper products it sells in China are the company’s PC, gaming and robotics lines that can run existing AI models, generate images and video, analyse business data and help robots respond to their surroundings.

Nvidia's directors launched an investigation into Huang’s ties to the woman on November 8 and said they had no reason to believe the company’s secrets or US national security were compromised. China denied the espionage allegations. Reuters has not independently verified the claims. To replace Huang, Nvidia appointed Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO.

A NEW ROUTE TO GROWTH When Washington began restricting Nvidia’s most powerful AI processors in 2022, the company developed weaker alternatives to comply with US rules. The first such chips drew strong demand but were soon ⁠banned by new US curbs.

One ​later product, the RTX PRO 6000D, which was designed for running AI models on professional computers, drew lukewarm demand from major ⁠Chinese technology companies after its introduction last year, Reuters previously reported. But that changed early this year as AI computing power in China grew scarce. Many companies began using AI models across their businesses rather than simply developing them, while domestic chipmakers struggled to keep pace, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Even Huawei, Nvidia's leading Chinese rival, acknowledged in September that it could not produce enough AI computing equipment to meet domestic demand. Chinese domestic chip alternatives remain costly and difficult to adopt. Developers have spent years building software around Nvidia's technology, making switching expensive, while shortages ⁠of advanced memory required to run AI chips have pushed up domestic chip prices.

Huawei and Cambricon raised prices for some AI chips by 20% to 50% in recent months, Reuters reported in September. Cloud providers, technology companies, manufacturers and universities are consequently turning to Nvidia's lower-powered products to run AI models, generate images, analyse data and automate tasks, according to the three people.

Demand has been particularly strong for its RTX PRO 5500 graphics card, with Chinese orders exceeding 6 million units against expected global production of up to 3 million ​in 2027, Reuters reported last month. Priced at about $11,400, the card is offered globally but was developed to meet Chinese demand, according to a person familiar with Nvidia's planning.

Nvidia had observed Chinese companies obtaining its RTX 5090 gaming cards through unofficial channels and combining them into servers to run AI services, the person said. Although designed for high-end gaming computers, the RTX 5090 is powerful enough to exceed US export limits. ⁠It can’t be sold in China because US export restrictions apply to a chip's capabilities rather than whether it is marketed for gaming or AI.

The RTX PRO 5500 offers more memory and is intended for business AI applications. Nvidia asked Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to shift some manufacturing capacity from the gaming card to the new product, according to two people familiar with its plans. Nvidia had told some customers to expect samples in December and deliveries beginning in early 2027, the two people said.

Those plans now face fresh uncertainty, compounded by Beijing's efforts to promote domestic chips. Large purchases of this new Nvidia ⁠chip ​by internet companies such as ByteDance and Alibaba could require Chinese government approval, according to two people familiar with the matter. TSMC and China’s industry regulator did not respond to comment requests.

ROBOTICS DEPENDENCE Nvidia's influence extends beyond data centres into China's fast-growing humanoid robot industry.

The company’s Jetson processors allow robots to interpret information from cameras and sensors and respond in real time, while its Isaac software helps engineers develop and test robots in virtual environments. An analysis by the Jamestown Foundation, a US think tank, identified at least 14 Chinese companies using parts of Nvidia's robotics platform, including Unitree, XPeng Robotics, AgiBot and Fourier Intelligence.

Those robotics firms did not respond to comment requests. A former Unitree employee said the company's AI development relied heavily on Nvidia's Jetson Nano and Orin processors, despite its emphasis on domestic innovation. Replacing them with Chinese alternatives such as Rockchip would be difficult because of their limited computing capabilities, the person said.

"Without Nvidia, the computing power is ⁠so limited that it is impossible to produce effective autonomous features," the former employee said. WASHINGTON'S NEXT TARGET?

Some US agencies, including the National Security Council and the Federal Communications Commission, are examining whether US technology restrictions on China should extend beyond the powerful chips used to develop AI models. Possible additional restrictions could cover Nvidia's Jetson processors, which are also used in robots, drones and other autonomous machines, according to a person familiar with the discussions. The ⁠White House and the FCC did not respond to requests for comment.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also raised Nvidia's Jetson processors in ⁠discussions about tighter technology restrictions on China, and the chips could become a priority if Washington expands those restrictions, the person said. The discussions reflect a broader debate over whether Washington has focused too narrowly on the most powerful AI chips, overlooking less advanced products that can still help Chinese companies develop sophisticated technologies.

In an October proposal governing American investment in Chinese technology, the US Treasury Department argued that measuring how much computing power was needed to train an AI model was no longer a reliable way to judge its sophistication. Advances in AI software and techniques now allow models to perform more calculations when answering questions. That’s made it possible to build increasingly capable systems without relying solely ‌on enormous training operations.

The proposal does not itself restrict chip exports, but Reva Goujon, ‌a director at research firm Rhodium Group, said it offered a clue to how Washington could tighten restrictions on Nvidia products used to operate AI systems. "It's not a coincidence that those policy ideas are resurfacing as Jensen is being ​removed from the scene," Goujon said.

(Additional reporting by Laurie Chen in Beijing: Editing by Anna Driver and Ken Li)