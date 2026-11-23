​A handful of mostly professional and sophisticated accounts on Polymarket's overseas prediction market netted the vast majority of winnings from bets on congressional races in the US midterm elections, according to research to be published on Monday.

The analysis of Polymarket's overseas platform by ‌the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, a nonprofit research group, also found that Polymarket and rival Kalshi were only about as good as mainstream forecasting models at picking election winners. Prediction market proponents frequently say they surface unbiased and accurate information by channeling the wisdom of crowds, unlike traditional election polls and forecasting models.

But the finding that sophisticated accounts or "wallets" won at the expense of average traders, ‌while markets did not meaningfully outperform forecasters, undercuts that claim, raising questions of whether election betting offers any net social value, according to the nonprofit research group. Polymarket winnings from ‌US congressional races total roughly $23 million. "Prediction markets create real risks to election integrity that cannot be ignored, while concentrating the financial rewards on a select few," the report said.

PREDICTION MARKETS DEFEND THEIR VALUE Kalshi and Polymarket say they have developed advanced systems to detect and prevent misconduct and refer suspicious activity to federal authorities.

Polymarket said on social media that its markets accurately forecast outcomes in 98.4% of races, as of the day ⁠before Election Day. "Prediction ​markets have become an important source of real-time ⁠election information as they bring together the knowledge and insights of informed participants to show the public how likely different outcomes are," a company spokesperson said.

A Kalshi spokesperson referred queries to the company's own post-election analysis, which ⁠said its results substantially outperformed most forecast models according to a statistical measure known as a Brier score that compares outcomes to forecast probabilities. According to the research group's report, traders wagered more than $180 million ​on congressional races on Polymarket's blockchain-based offshore platform, which is publicly visible on the internet.

Just 819 wallets, including many that are automated or controlled by professional traders, reaped ⁠91% of the winnings, putting them in the top 1%, the research group said. Underscoring that concentration further, the top 0.1% of wallets, or 82, collected more than half of the winnings, it found. Meanwhile, 99% of wallets ⁠that ​bet on the midterms collectively lost $15 million.

The report identified automated and professional accounts by observing round-the-clock activity, trading volume and breadth of market exposure. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which is fighting in court to shield prediction markets from state oversight, has said the industry's forecasts can generate "informational value" that amounts to a public benefit.

However, the research group's work ⁠showed that Kalshi, Polymarket and Polymarket US combined showed an accuracy rate of 91% in US Senate races and 95% for House of Representatives elections, more or less matching an ⁠equally weighted average of six election forecast models. The ⁠findings are broadly in line with other assessments of prediction markets' accuracy in the midterms, including by CNBC and the New York Times. The latter found prediction markets only began to outperform the forecasters shortly before Election Day.

"There is little learned exclusively from ‌prediction markets not already captured by ‌one of the high-quality available forecast models," the report said.