The Delhi High Court has held that an Aadhaar card, by itself, cannot be treated as proof of date of birth, observing that an employer cannot rely on a different date mentioned in the document to retire an employee a year earlier after having furnished another date of birth in official records maintained by the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC). The Court observed that the employer had itself recorded the woman’s date of birth as May 20, 1960, in the ESIC records in 2010, several years before the employment dispute arose. However, it subsequently relied upon her Aadhaar card, which mentioned her date of birth as May 20, 1959, to claim that she had attained the retirement age of 58 years in May 2017.

“Having recorded her date of birth as 20.05.1960, the management could not later rely upon a different date in an Aadhaar card to end her services a year earlier,” Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri observed. The High Court further noted that the Aadhaar card was received by the management only in March 2017, barely two months before the woman’s services were discontinued, and was not supported by any independent document establishing her date of birth.

The Court also emphasised that the Industrial Disputes Act is a beneficial piece of legislation. The observations came while dismissing a writ petition filed by a firm challenging a Labour Court award which had held the termination of a woman employee illegal and directed the management to pay her full back wages for one year.

The woman had claimed that she was working with the electronics firm as a ‘Finishing Man’ since December 1, 1981, and was drawing a monthly salary of Rs 10,500. According to her, after the Delhi government revised minimum wages for skilled workers on March 3, 2017, she demanded payment at the revised rates. She alleged that the management became annoyed with her and terminated her services on May 20, 2017, when she sought payment of her outstanding wages for April 2017.

The management contested her claim, maintaining that she had attained the age of 58 years on May 20, 2017, which was the retirement age followed at its factory. It relied upon her Aadhaar card to claim that she was born on May 20, 1959. The company also claimed that following cataract surgery in April 2017, the woman had expressed her inability to continue working and voluntarily resigned. It maintained that she had received all her dues.

Rejecting the management’s contentions, the High Court noted that the burden of proving that the woman had attained the age of superannuation rested on the employer, as it was the management which had raised the plea of retirement before the Labour Court. The Court pointed out that the management had relied solely on the Aadhaar card and had not produced any other document to establish that the woman’s date of birth was May 20, 1959. It had also not examined any UIDAI official to establish the basis on which the date of birth was recorded in the Aadhaar card.

On the other hand, the ESIC official examined before the Labour Court had confirmed that the woman’s date of birth was recorded as May 20, 1960, when she was registered on June 26, 2010, on the basis of information furnished by the management. Significantly, the management neither cross-examined the ESIC official nor produced the documents on the basis of which it had supplied the date of birth to the corporation.

The High Court held that the Labour Court had rightly drawn an adverse inference against the management for withholding documents which could have thrown light on the issue. It also referred to the Supreme Court’s judgment in Saroj v. IFFCO-Tokio General Insurance Co., which clarified that Aadhaar can be used to establish identity but is not, by itself, proof of date of birth. The Court also relied upon earlier Delhi High Court judgments which emphasised the need to assess the evidentiary value of documents when conflicting dates of birth are placed on record.

The Court noted that if the woman’s date of birth was May 20, 1959, she would have attained the retirement age of 58 years on May 20, 2017. However, if her date of birth was May 20, 1960, she would have been entitled to continue working for another year. Holding that the Labour Court had rightly preferred the ESIC record over the Aadhaar card, the High Court said its finding was based on evidence and represented a plausible view. There was no ground to interfere with it in the exercise of writ jurisdiction.

The Court further held that once the woman was found not to have attained the age of superannuation and the management failed to establish that she had resigned or voluntarily retired, termination of her services without complying with Section 25F of the Industrial Disputes Act was rightly held illegal. The Labour Court had awarded her full back wages at the rate of Rs 14,698 per month from May 20, 2017, to May 20, 2018, when she would have attained the age of superannuation, along with consequential benefits and interest at six per cent per annum from the date of publication of the award until realisation.

While dismissing the management’s petition, the High Court directed that the amount deposited with the Registrar General, along with accrued interest, be released to the woman. It further directed the management to pay any remaining amount directly to her within four weeks. (ANI)