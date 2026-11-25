The Rouse Avenue court on Wednesday sought a reply from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the bail application of PV Kulakarni. He is an accused in the NEET UG Paper leak case. He is one of the subject experts engaged by the National Testing Agency (NTA). He has been put on trial alongwith 13 other accused. Special Judge (CBI) Ajay Gupta issued notice to the CBI and sought a reply. The court has listed the matter for hearing on December 1.

Kulkarni has filed a bail application through Advocate Hemant Shah. He is in custody for a long time. It is submitted that the charges have been framed and the investigation has already been done. There is no use of keeping him behind the bar. Senior advocate V K Pathak appeared for the CBI along with the investigating officer. The regular matter has been listed on November 27.

In its earlier order, the court observed that the accused had, in one way or another, shared or distributed confidential examination material on a large scale, resulting in its circulation across the country well before the scheduled examination. The court said the alleged dissemination of confidential material led to the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination, causing an unnecessary loss of several crores of rupees to the public exchequer and financial as well as mental distress to lakhs of aspirants.

The judge further observed that the question paper sets entrusted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to the accused for translation, back-translation and proofreading constituted the agency’s copyright-protected intellectual property. The NEET-UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3, with approximately 22 lakh candidates appearing for it. The NTA cancelled the examination on May 12 following allegations of a question paper leak and subsequently held a fresh examination on June 21.

The CBI registered the case on May 12 following a complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Union Education Ministry. The agency made its first arrests on May 13, and the investigation subsequently extended to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana. The agency filed its main chargesheet on July 28 against 13 accused, including three subject experts associated with the NTA, two persons linked to coaching institutes and several alleged intermediaries. A supplementary chargesheet was subsequently filed against the 14th accused, Sheshrao Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, on October 14.

The CBI has relied on 360 witnesses, 422 documents and 43 material objects to substantiate its allegations against the accused. The agency has invoked provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal breach of trust and destruction of evidence, besides offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

No government official or NTA office-bearer has been named as an accused in the chargesheets filed by the CBI. The agency’s case centres on the alleged involvement of subject experts and a network of private individuals in the paper leak conspiracy. The allegations against the accused will now be examined during the trial. (ANI)