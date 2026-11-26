Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to attend a ceremonial parade at the Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Thursday to pay tribute to security personnel and civilians killed in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, marking 18 years since the siege that left 166 people dead. On the anniversary of 26/11, Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Ujjwal Nikam noted that while India delivered a decisive judicial response, critical questions regarding the broader plot remain unanswered.

"Nearly 18 years have passed, but we have still not been able to forget that day. A question continues to remain in the mind of every Indian: Who were those 10 terrorists? Why did they attack Mumbai? What did they want, and what were they trying to achieve? We gave them only one answer: we will respond to terrorism in such a way that no one dares to carry out another terror attack in our country... I am happy that we hanged Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab. But another question remains: Have we been able to reach those who conspired to plan the attack? Have we been able to deliver justice to the 166 victims? If not, why?," Nikam told ANI. However, the scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

For survivors on the ground, the psychological toll of the three-day siege remains acute nearly two decades later. Mohammad Taufiq Shaikh, an eyewitness widely known as 'Chhotu Chaiwala' whose alertness helped save lives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, said the memories of the night still deprive him of sleep.

'It’s been 18 years, and I still haven’t been able to sleep. I didn’t know when Kasab arrived. I had gone to collect payment for some tea. There was a huge crowd. The officials told me, "Wait outside, come back later, kid.” So, I stood outside. Suddenly, there was a sound—like firecrackers going off during Diwali. There was an India vs England match happening, so I thought India had won. But then I looked around there were no police, no one in sight, just a stampede. I started shouting, "Run, a bomb has gone off"...I went inside, locked the gate, and alerted the officials...just then, someone walked in—I thought him to be a commando. But he shouted an expletive at me in Punjabi. He then took six steps back and fired three bullets. One hit a table, another shattered the glass, and the third ricocheted. I called my family to say, "This is the end for me," Taufiq Shaikh told ANI. On Thursday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, reiterating India's commitment to combating terrorism in all forms.

"Remember innocent lives lost & salute the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Committed to combating terrorism in all its forms & manifestations and bringing those involved to justice. Zero tolerance for terrorism," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X. This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world.

The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via the sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city. The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum-security prison in Pune. (ANI)