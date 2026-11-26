On the occasion of Samvidhan Gaurav Diwas (Constitution Pride Day), Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel paid floral tributes to the statue of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India, at Central Vista in Gandhinagar. On this occasion, Patel paid heartfelt homage to Babasaheb Ambedkar for his invaluable contribution to nation-building and his historic role in strengthening the foundations of Indian democracy. Through his tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, the Chief Minister conveyed the message of social equality, urging everyone to imbibe Babasaheb's thoughts and ideals and remain committed to building a strong, prosperous and egalitarian India.

On this occasion, Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Pradyuman Vaja, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Kanti Amrutiya, Mayor of Gandhinagar Rupsing Thakor, MLA Ritaben Patel, City Organisation President Ashish Dave, Standing Committee Chairman Mahendra Patel and other office-bearers were also present and paid floral tributes. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the people on Constitution Day, describing the Constitution as a "priceless heritage of Indian democracy" and paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said the Constitution would continue to guide the country in realising the resolve of a developed India. "Best wishes to all the countrymen on Constitution Day. On this auspicious occasion, I pay my respects and obeisances to respected Babasaheb and all the great personalities of the Constituent Assembly," PM Modi said. Highlighting the significance of the Constitution, he added, "The gift given by him in the form of the Constitution is a priceless heritage of Indian democracy, which will continue to guide us in realising the resolve of a developed India."

The Prime Minister further described Constitution Day as an occasion to honour the makers of the Constitution and reaffirm the country's commitment to its foundational values."Greetings on Constitution Day, a day to pay homage to the makers of our Constitution and an occasion to reaffirm our commitment to strengthening the values enshrined in it," he wrote. (ANI)