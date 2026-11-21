The two-day Chintan Shivir of Labour and Employment Ministers of States and Union Territories commenced on Saturday at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, with discussions focusing on the implementation of Labour Codes, employment initiatives, social security and workers' welfare. Organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment on November 21 and 22, the Chintan Shivir marks one year since the Labour Codes came into effect on November 21, 2025.

The inaugural session was co-chaired by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Labour and Employment Minister Mandaviya. Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje also attended the event, along with Labour, Employment and Industry Ministers and senior officials from States and Union Territories. Addressing the session, Mandaviya described workers' welfare and industrial growth as the twin wheels of national progress, emphasising that strengthening industries while safeguarding workers' interests was essential for India's development and economic growth.

Highlighting the implementation of the Labour Codes as a significant milestone in the country's journey towards Viksit Bharat, the Union Minister said the Codes provide for minimum wages, expanded social security and fixed-term employment, among other provisions, while reducing compliance burdens on industries and fostering growth. He also highlighted the expansion of India's social security coverage from 25 crore people in 2014 to 101 crore in 2026, underscoring the government's commitment to workers' welfare.

Referring to the growing global demand for India's skilled workforce and the country's demographic advantage, Mandaviya stressed the need to deliberate on international employment opportunities for young people and the mobility of Indian workers across borders. Calling upon stakeholders to work collectively in the spirit of Team India for the welfare of the country's seven crore workers, he invoked the fifth of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Panch Pran', which urges 140 crore citizens to work together towards achieving national goals.

He invited participants to actively contribute to the discussions at the Chintan Shivir and also encouraged them to explore Gujarat and experience its rich culture and history. Delivering the keynote address, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the dignity, welfare and empowerment of workers were integral to India's progress and nation-building.

Reflecting on the efforts undertaken over the past year to implement the Labour Codes, Patel highlighted the emergence of a stronger and more worker-centric labour ecosystem. He said the Chintan Shivir provided a platform for States and Union Territories to exchange best practices, strengthen cooperation and advance a shared vision for labour welfare and industrial growth.

Reaffirming the importance of the workforce in shaping India's future, the Chief Minister stressed that Shramik Kalyan and industrial development must go hand in hand as the country works towards becoming a global economic powerhouse. Earlier, Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Chandra Bhushan Kumar, delivered the welcome address and introductory remarks, welcoming dignitaries and participants from across the country.

Kumar emphasised the need for a change in mindset and perspective for the effective implementation of the Labour Codes, noting that focused deliberations were essential to fulfil the responsibilities and expectations in the way forward. He said the discussions were important for translating the vision of Viksit Bharat into reality and called upon participants to share best practices from their respective States and Union Territories and work collectively to make the Chintan Shivir a success.

Following the inaugural session, the first day of the Chintan Shivir features four thematic plenary sessions covering the implementation status and way forward for Labour Codes, employment initiatives and EPFO reforms, Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) reforms, and social security for unorganised workers and labour statistics. The sessions also include presentations through State and Union Territory best-practice videos, followed by discussions.

Parallel breakaway sessions for State and Union Territory field officials are being held on implementation strategies for Labour Codes, engagement with MSMEs, field-level initiatives and trust-based electronic compliances. (ANI)