9th India-China Financial Dialogue held to promote cooperation

The 9th India-China Financial dialogue was held in here today. A high-level Chinese delegation led by Ms. Zou Jiayi, Vice Minister, Ministry of Finance, People's Republic of China interacted with the Indian delegation led by Shri Atanu Chakraborty, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India on wide-ranging issues of mutual interest.

India and China bilateral relations have entered into a new era after the historic informal summit between Prime Minister of India and China's President held in Wuhan in April 2018.

The India-China Financial Dialogue is a mechanism between the two countries with an aim to promote cooperation in the financial sector. During this dialogue, both sides had an in-depth exchange of views on macroeconomic situation & policy, cooperation in a multilateral framework, bilateral investment and financial cooperation. Both sides also committed to promoting a favorable environment to enable continuous growth of bilateral trade and investment, strengthen their efforts to promote more balanced and healthier development of trade and economic cooperation and further enhance the closer development partnership between two countries.

A Joint Statement was issued at the conclusion of the Financial Dialogue reflecting the mutual understanding and shared the vision of both the countries to further strengthen cooperation in the financial sector.

The next round of India-China Financial Dialogue is to be held in China.

(With Inputs from PIB)