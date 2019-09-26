International Development News
Saudi Arabia energy minister says post-attack ethane output recovering

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 26-09-2019 03:53 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Wednesday that the ethane gas output of the kingdom is now at 900 million standard cubic feet as it recovers from the attacks on the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities on Sept. 14, the Saudi state news agency reported.

Energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman added that the total current domestic demand is 940 million standard cubic feet per day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
