Left Menu
Development News Edition

$12bn of new investment announced for capital projects and allowance

“The new investment is forecast to increase the size of the economy by a further $10 billion over five years, with further positive impacts on GDP beyond that period,” Grant Robertson says.

$12bn of new investment announced for capital projects and allowance
The extra $4 billion to be added to the multi-year capital allowance takes it to $8.4 billion, with the allocation of that money to be announced over coming Budgets. Image Credit: Pixabay

The Government is lifting capital investment to the highest level in more than 20 years as it takes the next step to future-proof New Zealand.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson has announced $12 billion of new investment, with $8 billion for specific capital projects and $4 billion to be added to the multi-year capital allowance.

The $8 billion includes:

$6.8 billion for new transport projects, with a significant portion for roads and rail.

$400 million one-off increase to schools' capital funding

$300 million for regional investment opportunities

$300 million for District Health Board asset renewal

$200 million for public estate decarbonization

The specific projects will be announced in early 2020.

"The new investment is forecast to increase the size of the economy by a further $10 billion over five years, with further positive impacts on GDP beyond that period," Grant Robertson says.

With debt low and borrowing costs at record lows, the conditions are right for the Government to invest in future-proof New Zealand.

"We inherited neglected infrastructure when we took office, including run-down hospitals, roads that had been announced but not paid for, overcrowded classrooms and a state housing shortage.

"This package shows New Zealanders that this Government is serious about tackling the infrastructure deficit we were left with.

"It will provide further support to boost the New Zealand economy in the face of slowing international growth and stronger global headwinds. It will also give certainty to the construction industry about upcoming infrastructure projects and will create more job opportunities for Kiwis," Grant Robertson says.

The extra $4 billion to be added to the multi-year capital allowance takes it to $8.4 billion, with the allocation of that money to be announced over coming Budgets.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon suspends training of Saudis for security review

The Pentagon announced Tuesday it was temporarily suspending operational training for Saudi military students in the United States following a shooting rampage last week by a Saudi air force officer. Saudi Arabian military students in the U...

US blacklists Pakistani police officer over human rights violations

The US has blacklisted Rao Anwar Ahmed Khan, a retired Pakistani police officer, for his involvement in serious human rights violations, the US Department of Treasury has said. Anwar, who was an encounter specialist served as the Senior Sup...

Trump rips into Democrats for coupling impeachment with trade deal at raucous rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday blasted House Democrats for announcing an agreement to pass a revamp of the decades-old North American trade deal on the same day they unveiled articles of impeachment against him. Speaking to a boiste...

UPDATE 2-Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook archive searches

Thousands of UK political ads went missing from Facebook Incs searchable advertising database on Tuesday, hampering researchers ability to track ads two days before Britains general election. Facebooks ad library, which it launched in the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019