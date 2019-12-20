UN chief lauds service centre for supporting peacekeeping operations in Italy
The Centre provides critical logistics, technology, and training to UN missions, agencies and other parts of the UN system worldwide.
After touring the UN Global Service Centre in Brindisi, Italy, Secretary-General António Guterres lauded its work in supporting "some of the most difficult peacekeeping operations" over the last 25 years. The Centre provides critical logistics, technology, and training to UN missions, agencies and other parts of the UN system worldwide.
The UN chief called the Centre "a key part of the UN's Department of Operational Support and a vital tool in the service of peace", and commended the determination of UN personnel to advance innovation, information and communications technologies, engineering and environmental support, and welcomed its efforts to help non-UN partners, such as the African Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.
The Centre "has the tools and the expertise to be effective," according to Mr. Guterres, who added that "now is also the time to make responsible choices", particularly "in reducing our carbon footprint in the field", which means "committing to clean energy, recycling…and other steps that will benefit people and planet alike".
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Italy readies banking union proposals after winning ESM delay
Pele's last Brazil jersey sells for 30,000 euros in Italy
Germany confirm friendlies against Spain, Italy before Euro 2020
Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network
Crash between bus and waste truck injures 12 people in Italy