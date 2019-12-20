Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN chief lauds service centre for supporting peacekeeping operations in Italy

The Centre provides critical logistics, technology, and training to UN missions, agencies and other parts of the UN system worldwide.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 20-12-2019 08:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-12-2019 08:34 IST
UN chief lauds service centre for supporting peacekeeping operations in Italy
The Centre provides critical logistics, technology, and training to UN missions, agencies and other parts of the UN system worldwide. Image Credit: Twitter(@antonioguterres)

After touring the UN Global Service Centre in Brindisi, Italy, Secretary-General António Guterres lauded its work in supporting "some of the most difficult peacekeeping operations" over the last 25 years. The Centre provides critical logistics, technology, and training to UN missions, agencies and other parts of the UN system worldwide.

The UN chief called the Centre "a key part of the UN's Department of Operational Support and a vital tool in the service of peace", and commended the determination of UN personnel to advance innovation, information and communications technologies, engineering and environmental support, and welcomed its efforts to help non-UN partners, such as the African Union and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. 

The Centre "has the tools and the expertise to be effective," according to Mr. Guterres, who added that "now is also the time to make responsible choices", particularly "in reducing our carbon footprint in the field", which means "committing to clean energy, recycling…and other steps that will benefit people and planet alike".

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

Facebook's Libra 2020 launch plan still unclear - board member

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Videos

Latest News

Be alert BJP, many of your members may become govt's friends:

The Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at the opposition BJP saying that it should remain alert as many of its members may become friends of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. The party also criticised Leader...

Congressional resolution on Kashmir not fair characterisation of situation in J&K: Jaishankar

The pending resolution on Kashmir introduced by Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal in the US House of Representatives is not a fair characterization of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, assertin...

Amazon on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally in 2019

E-commerce giant Amazon announced today that its dedicated last-mile delivery network is on track to deliver 3.5 billion customer packages globally this year. Last year, the Seattle-based company launched its Delivery Service Partner progra...

Hurricanes rally to beat Avalanche in Denver

Jaccob Slavin scored the go-ahead goal with 139 remaining, and the Carolina Hurricanes rallied to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 in Denver on Thursday night. Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho also scored and James Reimer stopped 27 shots...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019