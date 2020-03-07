Left Menu
BJP seeks solution to traffic jams in Thane

  • Thane
  • Updated: 07-03-2020 17:37 IST
  • Created: 07-03-2020 17:37 IST
The BJP's national vice president Vinay Sahastrabuddhe demanded on Saturday that movement of heavy vehicles be banned in the Thane city limits till the work of Metro and the bridge at Kopri is complete. Earlier in the morning, Sahastrabuddhe and other BJP leaders conducted a signature drive to enlist people's support to force the administration to act to reduce traffic jams.

Sahastrabuddhe later held a press conference here on the city's traffic woes. Apart from seeking a temporary ban on movement of heavy vehicles, he demanded construction of a road connecting Bhayander-Bhiwandi to Uran that will bypass Thane.

Sahastrabuddhe also demanded exemption for Thane residents from toll payment at Mulund check-post. Accidents and air pollution were on the rise in the city, he pointed out..

