Following are the top stories at 5 pm: DEL29 PM-WOMEN'S DAY-ACHIEVERS Seven women handling PM's accounts have significantly contributed in various fields New Delhi: From conserving water to fighting for the rights of the disabled, the seven women who were given access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's social media accounts have made significant contribution in various fields. DEL4 ED-LD YES BANK-KAPOOR-ARREST ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under PMLA Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate arrested Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges here in the early hours of Sunday, officials said.

MDS5 CORONAVIRUS-KL-LD PATIENTS Five more persons from Kerala test positive for corona virus Thiruvananthapuram: Five more people from Kerala, three with recent travel history to Italy, have tested positive for coronavirus following which the state has been put on high alert, Health Minister K K Shailaja said here on Sunday. DEL21 DL-CORONAVIRUS-CM Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis: Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with the novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

DEL27 JK-BUKHARI-LD PARTY Ex-J-K minister Altaf Bukhari floats new political outfit JK Apni Party Srinagar: A new regional political outfit JK Apni Party (JKAP) was formed on Sunday by former finance minister Altaf Bukhari along with 30 political leaders from various state and national parties, with an aim to pitch for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and ensure domicile rights in education and jobs. DEL20 ED-YES BANK-KAPOOR-PROBE Dozen shell firms, 44 costly paintings and Rs 2k cr investments of Rana Kapoor under ED scanner New Delhi: Investments worth over Rs 2,000 crore, 44 expensive paintings and a dozen alleged shell firms are at the heart of ED's investigations against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor who was arrested by the agency on Sunday on money laundering charges, officials said.

DEL23 HOSPITALS CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: AIIMS asked to designate part of new emergency wing for setting up isolation beds New Delhi: Augmenting facilities to deal with novel coronavirus, the Union Health Ministry has asked the AIIMS administration to designate a part of the new emergency wing of its Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre for setting up of isolation beds for suspected COVID-19 patients. DEL13 CORONAVIRUS-NIV-TESTING NIV scientists working 'round-the-clock' to ensure smooth coronavirus testing across country Pune: Armed with special protective gear -- including safety gowns, spectacles, N-95 masks and gloves -- scientists at the National Institute of Virology (NIV) here are working "round-the-clock" to ensure smooth testing of samples for the deadly coronavirus, while hand-holding associate centres spread across the country. By Sandip Kolhatkar and Shakoor Rather DEL24 NARI SHAKTI-AWARDS Lady mason, centenarian athlete and mushroom mahila among 15 women conferred Nari Shakti Award New Delhi: A lady mason, a centenarian athlete, Jharkhand's lady Tarzan and a "mushroom mahila" were among the 15 women awarded the Nari Shakti Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind for their contribution in acting as game changers and catalyst of positive change in the society.

DEL10 CHANNELS-NBA Shocked that Malayalam channels ban step taken 'without' I&B minister's knowledge: NBA New Delhi: The News Broadcasters Association has said it was "shocked" that the decision to ban two Malayalam news channels was taken "without the knowledge" of Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, and demanded an inquiry into how this happened. CAL5 WB-RS-LD TMC TMC nominates four candidates for RS polls in West Bengal Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on Sunday announced the names of Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi as the party candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

DEL22 RS-SITTING Rajya Sabha sat for only around 3 hours last week amid protests New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha sat for just below three hours in the first week of the second half of the budget session, according to officials. DEL14 CONG-PRIYANKA BANNERS Priyanka slams UP govt over banners in Lucknow to name and shame activists New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed the BJP government in UP over banners with photographs of people who have been asked to pay for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests, saying the ruling dispensation has started to consider itself above the Constitution. FGN26 CORONAVIRUS-CHINA-3RDLD COLLAPSE 10 killed as hotel used as quarantine facility collapses in China Beijing: Ten people were killed after a hotel used as a quarantine facility amid the coronavirus outbreak collapsed in south east China's Fujian province, official media reported on Sunday. By K J M Varma SPF28 SPO-CRI-WC-WOM-2ND LD FINAL Southern Stars do a 'high five' on Women's Day: Australia outclass India in T20 World Cup final Melbourne: India saved their worst for the last as a brutal Australian side outclassed them by 85 runs for an unprecedented fifth T20 World Cup triumph in a final that promised much but delivered very little here Sunday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.