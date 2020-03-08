Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP leader alleges coverup in pediatric deaths in JK's Ramnagar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 08-03-2020 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-03-2020 20:31 IST
BJP leader alleges coverup in pediatric deaths in JK's Ramnagar

Alleging cover-up in deaths of around 11 young children in Ramnagar near here following consumption of a cough syrup, later found having traces of a deadly compound, senior BJP leader R S Pathania on Sunday asked why no action was taken against errant drug control authorities. At least 11 children, aged between one and four years, died in different areas of Ramnagar Block of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir between December last year and January this year.

A team of experts, deployed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, had visited the area in January to investigate the pediatric deaths and they had later confirmed the presence of a deadly compound in the ColdBest-PC syrup that the parents had bought from a local chemist to treat their children suffering from cough and cold.  Criticising the registration of an FIR merely against a local Registered Medical Practitioner and a wholesale-vendor, Pathania asked why only a wholesale dealer has been booked for a manufacturing error committed by the drug manufacturers. The syrup was produced by Digital Vision Pharma, Kala Amb, Sirmour in Himachal Pradesh and Messrs Orison Pharma of Ambala Cantonment, said Pathania, also a former J&K MLA . "Why the drug control authorities or the testing agency have not been booked for allowing spurious drugs to be brought and sold in J&K freely till the alarm bell rang?" he asked.

Pathania, who is also the BJP's state spokesperson, said the negligence by and the irresponsible ways of working of the Drugs and Food Control Organization claimed the precious lives of children. The BJP leader also asked why no compensation has been given to the victims of "this apathy" till now and demanded monetary assistance to the victim families and those who are still undergoing treatment in various hospitals outside J&K.   Pathania threatened to launch a "serious stir" against the department if nothing tangible comes out in the next few days and said it would be at the personal risk and responsibility of "log-like sleeping administration"..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

International Women's Day: Meet the women at forefront of tech industry

Oppo raises the bar with first smartwatch series; could beat Apple Watch

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Fire breaks out at club in Juhu

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: One-time rival Senator Kamala Harris endorses Biden

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden added to his list of endorsements from high-profile Democrats on Sunday with a nod from Senator Kamala Harris, a former rival for the nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in Novembe...

Everyone was a little on edge, says Lanning

Meg Lanning on Sunday hailed her team after captaining Australia to their fifth ICC Womens T20 World Cup title here. The skipper has been at the helm for many an Australian success but took that to a new level at the MCG with an 85-run vict...

Busy women with heart disease need flexible lifestyle programmes: Study

In recent study researchers have found that women with cardiovascular diseases need options for lifestyle programmes that fit their busy schedules. On International Womens Day, the study was published in the European Journal of Preventive C...

Report from Ethiopia expected this week in Boeing Max crash

When air safety investigators release an interim report on the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max sometime before Tuesday, they are likely to place the blame on the jets automated flight control system as well as on the pilots an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020