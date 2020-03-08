Following are the top stories at 9 pm: DEL46 PM-LD WOMEN'S DAY Women's Day: Seven women achievers share their stories through PM's social media accounts New Delhi: In a unique social media initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday handed over his accounts on various platforms to seven woman achievers from different fields to share their life journeys and messages on the International Women's Day. DEL45 LD CORONAVIRUS Five new cases in Kerala, state authorities talk tough; Isolation facilities being augmented across country Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi: The number of coronavirus cases rose to 39 in India on Sunday, after a couple and their son, who had flown from Italy last month and evaded airport screening, and their two relatives tested positive in Kerala, prompting the state authorities to warn of strict action, including prosecution, against those hiding travel history and symptoms of the infection. DEL55 DL-CORONAVIRUS-2NDLD CM Coronavirus: Buses, metro to be disinfected on regular basis, says Kejriwal New Delhi: The Delhi government has ordered DTC and cluster buses, metro and hospitals to be disinfected on a regular basis as a precautionary measure to deal with novel coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

DEL60 CBI-LD YESBANK CBI registers FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL, DoIT Urban Ventures New Delhi: The CBI has registered an FIR against Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor, DHFL and DoIT Urban Ventures for alleged criminal conspiracy, cheating and corruption, officials said on Sunday. DEL52 JK-BUKHARI-3RDLD PARTY Ex-PDP leader Altaf Bukhari floats new political outfit, vows to work to restore J&K's statehood Srinagar: Former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari on Sunday launched the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) here as he vowed to work towards restoring J&K's statehood and ensure domicile rights of people in jobs and education, while saying demoting the state to a Union Territory was "unpleasant and bitter".

DEL50 PM-NARI SHAKTI AWARDEES Nari Shakti awardees must contribute to eradicate malnutrition & save water: PM New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged the Nari Shakti awardees to pitch in to eradicate malnutrition in India and conserve water. DEL43 UP-COURT-CAA Allahabad HC reserves order on posters of anti-CAA protesters Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Sunday reserved its order on a matter related to the state government's move to put up posters of people asked to pay compensation for damage to public property during anti-CAA protests.

DEL47 HAL-OVERSEASBASES HAL planning to set up logistics bases in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka New Delhi: State-run aerospace behemoth Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) is looking at setting up logistics bases in Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia and Sri Lanka as part of initiatives to woo the countries to buy India's light combat aircraft Tejas and military helicopters. DEL39 CONG-MAKEN-INTERVIEW Rahul Gandhi most acceptable leader in Cong, high time he came back as party chief: Ajay Maken New Delhi: Amid uncertainties over the leadership issue, senior Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken has said it is high time Rahul Gandhi comes back as party president as he is the most acceptable leader. By Sanjeev Chopra DEL49 DL-FLATS-OFFICERS-EVICTION Delhi govt directs 87 retired officers to vacate official flats immediately; pay Rs 4 cr dues New Delhi: In a stern move, the Delhi government has ordered 87 retired officers and unauthorised occupants to vacate official flats immediately and cough up nearly Rs 4 crore as dues. By Bunty Tyagi DEL48 CORONAVIRUS-RJ-SITUATION Condition of corona-positive Italian couple improving: Official Jaipur: The condition of a coronavirus-hit Italian couple admitted here at SMS Hospital for treatment is improving, a senior official said on Sunday.

DEL58 WOMEN-MESSAGES-MODI Woman achievers spread their message through Modi's accounts New Delhi: They have been working for years and decades in fields ranging from water conservation to cleanliness to disability rights, but their messages spread far and wide like never before this Sunday as seven woman achievers got to use Prime Minister Narendra Modi's accounts on social media to share their stories. DEL53 RJ-MEN-BURNT Four doused with petrol and set afire by eight others in Bikaner: SP Bikaner: In a horrific incident, four persons were doused with petrol and set on fire on Sunday in Nokha near here by a bunch of miscreants with two of the victims suffering severe burns and one battling for life, said police. BOM10 MH-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: 258 discharged in Maha, 15 under observation Mumbai: The samples of 258 people admitted in hospitals for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus in Maharashtra have returned negative and they have been discharged, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday.

MDS12 CORONAVIRUS-TN People who were with TN COVID-19 patient under surveillance: Health Secy Chennai: Twenty-seven people, who came into contact with a 45-year-old coronavirus patient in Tamil Nadu, have been placed under home surveillance, Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said here on Sunday. FGN32 CORONAVIRUS-LD BANGLA Bangladesh confirms first three coronavirus cases Dhaka: Bangladesh on Sunday confirmed its first three cases of coronavirus in the country, a senior health official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.