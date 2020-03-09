Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil down about 20 per cent after Saudi price cuts

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 05:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 05:47 IST
Oil down about 20 per cent after Saudi price cuts

Oil plunged about 20 per cent Monday after Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by OPEC and its allies to strike a deal to support energy markets

The two main contracts were both down about 20 per cent, with West Texas Intermediate sliding to about USD 32 a barrel and Brent crude to about USD 36 a barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

Videos

Latest News

On the trail: In dueling endorsements, Kamala Harris backs Biden, while Jesse Jackson campaigns for Sanders

Democratic presidential contenders Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders touted dueling endorsements on Sunday, with onetime Biden rival Kamala Harris supporting the former vice president, while civil rights leader Jesse Jackson campaigned for Sande...

Albania confirms first coronavirus cases, in father and son back from Italy

Albania reported its first coronavirus infections on Monday, in a father and son who had returned from Italy.The two were in stable condition and they did not have complications, the health ministry said just after midnight on Before the co...

Mainland China reports 40 new cases of coronavirus

Mainland China had 40 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Sunday, the countrys National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 44 cases a day earlier. That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland...

Oil down about 20 per cent after Saudi price cuts

Oil plunged about 20 per cent Monday after Saudi Arabia made deep price cuts following a failure by OPEC and its allies to strike a deal to support energy marketsThe two main contracts were both down about 20 per cent, with West Texas Inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020