Markets snapshot: Oil wreck, bear stocks, rouble trouble

  • Reuters
  • London
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 15:29 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 15:29 IST
A massive oil price collapse overnight and the fast-spreading coronavirus has led to wild price swings across global financial markets on Monday, with some moves as great as 25%. Those moves came as Saudi Arabia launched a price war with Russia, sending investors already panicked by the coronavirus fleeing for safety.

When was the last time oil giants such as BP and Shell shed one-fourth of their value? Never. The list below highlights some of the biggest price moves and their significance:

** Brent crude fell as much as 31.4%, the biggest daily drop since the first Gulf War ** The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell further to a record low of 0.4624%, having halved in just three sessions

** With swings in yield, markets are now fully pricing in a rate cut of 75 basis points by the Federal Reserve on March 18 ** The 10-year Bund yield fell to a record low of -0.863%

** U.S. stock futures plunged 5% to hit their daily down limit and halt trading ** London's FTSE 100 shed 8.4% a few minutes after the open in its worst single-day drop since the financial crisis

** London-listed Shell plunged 23% and BP 29% in their worst-ever intraday rout ** The Russian rouble is down over 8%, on track for its worst drop since December 2014, also when oil prices plunged

** The dollar extended its slide in Asia to as low as 102.60 yen, depths not seen since late 2016 ** Emerging-market stocks dropped over 4% and the world's biggest listed entity, Saudi Aramco, traded below its IPO price for the first time

