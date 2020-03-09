Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh deferred: MEA

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:58 IST
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh deferred: MEA
PM Narendra Modi (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh next week to attend the birth centenary celebrations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been put off after the commemorative programmes were deferred due to detection of Coronavirus cases in that country, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday. The MEA said it has received formal notification from Bangladesh that a decision has been taken by them to defer the public events being organised to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The deferment is on account of the detection of cases of coronavirus in Bangladesh, and the larger global public health situation in this regard. The impact of this deferment applies also to the large gathering planned for March 17, at which Prime Minister Modi was invited, the MEA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EU, Britain talk past each other as trade negotiations kick off

Britain needs to think about what trade-offs it wants to accept in trade talks with the European Union, the blocs chief executive said on Monday, triggering a swift rebuttal from London. Britain and the EU have started talks on their new re...

US STOCKS-Wall Street whacked by oil crash, virus fears

Wall Streets main stock indexes plummeted and the Dow Jones Industrials crashed 2,000 points on Monday as a 20 slump in oil prices and the rapid spread of the coronavirus amplified fears of a global recession. Trading was halted immediately...

Japanese PM to assess possible impact on rights in emergency declared amid coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Monday that he will fully assess the possible impact on individual rights if an emergency is declared in the country. He made the comments while speaking to an Upper ...

Family honours dream of son lost in Ethiopia plane crash

Frustrated by incompetence and corruption in his native Kenya, Jared Babu, a 28-year-old activist and entrepreneur, set up a programme to train high school students about leadership. When he and his young wife Mercy were killed in the Ethio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020