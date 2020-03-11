Coronavirus: Staff at Cochin Airport who came in contact with Covid-19 positive passenger under self quarantine

After a passenger who arrived at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) from Italy tested positive for COVID-19, airport authorities have decided to quarantine staff who came in contact with him. As part of precautionary measures to combat the spread of coronavirus, the staff at the airport who had come into direct contact with the passenger will be quarantined.

"The airport authorities identified the staff with the help of the CCTV footage," informed CIAL director A C K Nair while speaking to ANI. The man belongs to Pathanamthitta town of the state. "We have identified the staff members who came in contact with the man who returned from Italy. We received information that he mingled with some of his relatives in Italy who had developed coronavirus. We have put our staff members under home quarantine for 14 days," Nair said.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has now spread to more than 90 countries and has killed over 3300 people worldwide. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

