Oppn members object to Meenakshi Lekhi's remarks in LS, Speaker expunges them

The debate on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha saw several exchanges between members of treasury and opposition benches with some opposition leaders interrupting BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi during her speech and demanding that some of her remarks be expunged.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi speaking in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The debate on Delhi violence in Lok Sabha saw several exchanges between members of treasury and opposition benches with some opposition leaders interrupting BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi during her speech and demanding that some of her remarks be expunged. Speaker Om Birla said that no caste or religion should be mentioned in the debate and some remarks of the BJP leader were expunged.

BSP member Danish Ali and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra objected to Lekhi mentioning names and identities. "She is inciting communal violence inside the House," Moitra alleged.

As Lekhi took a name, Ali demanded that it should be expunged. "I have expunged it," the Speaker said. Birla also expunged some remarks of AIMIM member Asaduddin Owaisi.

Lekhi said that the recent incidents of violence in the North-East Delhi were in the making for months. She criticised the Congress party, stating that "some people have the history of setting things ablaze."

"Log toot jaate hain ghar banane ko aur tum taras nahi khaate ho bastiyan jalane ko. Some people have a history of setting things ablaze. I have data, which show who was responsible whenever violence incidents took place in the country," Lekhi said. "They talked of 1984 riots. I would like to tell them that they have forgotten that some accused are today occupying the the position of Chief Minister. The violence was brought under control within 36 hours which, if you look at in hindsight, was in the making for months," she said. (ANI)

