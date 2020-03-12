Coronavirus outbreak: BJD for thermal imaging cameras at Par

BJD member Pinaki Misra on Thursday demanded thermal imaging cameras be installed in Parliament complex in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Misra noted that some members of Iran's Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus.

"Please fix a thermal imaging in Parliament," he said. PTI RR DV DV.

