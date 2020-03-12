Left Menu
Demand like for separate rooms hindering smooth functioning at Army's quarantine facility

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 20:04 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 20:04 IST
Army personnel operating the coronavirus quarantine facility at Manesar have been receiving unusual demands from those under observation, like requesting for independent rooms, which is hindering its smooth functioning, sources said on Thursday. On Wednesday, those under observation also created ruckus at the facility but the situation was brought under control, the sources added.

They indicated that it costs around Rs 3.5 lakh everyday to run the facility. While it is deemed to be a facility responding to emergency requirements, the sources said, many under observation demand special provisions like independent rooms. "This creates hindrances in smooth functioning of the medical and administrative staff at the facility," an official added. Till date, a total of 455 individuals who have arrived from Wuhan (248), Japan (124) and Italy (83) have been quarantined in three batches at the emergency quarantine facility created by the Indian Army. The latest lot of 83 patients are from Italy, including nine foreigners of Indian origin.

The sources added that since the evacuees have already travelled together, the aspect of individual quarantine for 14 days may not find much merit. Responding to an emergency requirement to manage Indian and foreign nationals from friendly foreign countries, the Indian Army has created a facility at Manesar where people can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members. The emergency facility consists of temporary barracks for accommodation, administration and medical facilities. To prevent mass outbreak, the facility has been divided into sectors, each with a maximum capacity of 50 persons. The population of sectors are not allowed to intermingle with each other, they added. Those found infected are shifted to isolation facilities for further medical exams and recovery.

Apart from playing games, watching TV and having meals together within a barrack, people are not allowed to interact with the members of another barrack or sector. Daily medical examination of all detainees are being done at the medical facility area. "All detainees are required to wear a three layered mask at all times. After 14 days, persons with no symptoms are allowed to go home with their detailed documentation sent to the district/ state surveillance units for further surveillance," sources said. "Despite differing individual preferences and demands, the Army has gone about doing their job in the best possible way," they added..

