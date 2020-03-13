Cong workers wave black flags at Scindia in Bhopal

Congress workers on Friday waved black flags at former party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who recently joined the BJP, when he was on his way to the city airport. The incident occurred near Kamla Park in the city in the evening.

Scindia was going to the airport after holding a meeting with BJP national vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence. "The party workers showed black flags to Scindia as he has deceived the party," state Congress secretary Abdul Nafees said.

"Besides waving black flags at Scindia, they also blackened a vehicle which was part of his motorcade," he claimed. A police officer said that the Congress workers tried to stop Scindia's motorcade near Kamla Park.

However, the police personnel removed the protesters and cleared the way for Scindia's vehicles, he added. Twenty-two Congress legislators in the state resigned after Scindia, a former Union minister, quit the Congress earlier this week, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse..

