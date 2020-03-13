Following are top stories at 2100 hrs: DEL89 PM-2NDLD CORONAVIRUS Modi bats for joint SAARC strategy to fight coronavirus, gets prompt support from neighbours New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed formulation of a joint strategy by SAARC nations to fight coronavirus, with member states such as Nepal and Sri Lanka promptly hailing the idea of unitedly taking on the pandemic. DEL144 JK-LDALL ABDULLAH After 7 months in detention, Farooq Abdullah released; oppn leaders say "long overdue" Srinagar: After being in home detention for over seven months, Farooq Abdullah was released on Friday with the government revoking the draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) against the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister.

DEL90 JK-ABDULLAH-LD STATEMENT Future to be decided after all leaders are released from detention: Farooq Abdullah Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and NC patron Farooq Abdullah on Friday thanked parliamentarians who "fought for my freedom" from detention and said he will be able to take a decision on future only after other leaders are released. DEL123 2NDLD CORONAVIRUS Several states in shutdown mode, total number of coronavirus cases 81 New Delhi: Several states across India went into battle mode to contain the spread of COVID-19, shutting down schools, theatres and colleges, and many public events, including the IPL, were postponed as the Union Health ministry on Friday put the number of cases at 81.

DEL157 CBI-LD YESBANK CBI books Rana Kapoor, wife in a fresh corruption case New Delhi: The CBI has booked Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor and his wife Bindu for allegedly obtaining Rs 307 crore bribe through the purchase of a bungalow in a tony Delhi area from a realty firm at half the market price and facilitating around Rs 1,900 crore bank loans to it in return, officials said Friday. By Abhishek Shukla DEL135 DL-ASSEMBLY-NPR-NRC Delhi Assembly passes resolution against NPR, NRC New Delhi: The Delhi Assembly passed a resolution on Friday against the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens. DEL165 DL-ASSEMBLY-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus is at containment stage: Kejriwal New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the novel coronavirus outbreak was at the containment stage, adding that the Centre and the Delhi government had been working together to deal with it.

DEL159 JK-ABDULLAH-VISIT Farooq Abdullah visits father Sheikh Abdullah's grave following release, offers prayers Srinagar: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah visited his father Sheikh Abdullah's grave, located on the banks of the Dal Lake at Hazratbal here, shortly after being released from his 221-day detention on Friday. DEL152 CORONAVIRUS-ARMY-RECRUITMENT Coronavirus: Army postpones all recruitment rallies by a month New Delhi: The Indian Army has postponed all recruitment rallies by a month, and has asked its personnel to travel only for essential duties in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak, army sources said on Friday. DEL149 RJ-PEHLU KHAN-LD JUDGMENT Pehlu Khan lynching case: 2 teenagers sentenced to 3 yrs in special home Jaipur: In the first punishment awarded in the notorious Pehlu Khan lynching case of 2017, Alwar's Juvenile Justice Board sentenced two teenagers to three years in a special or safe home on Friday.

DEL137 CONG-SCINDIA-YOUNG LEADERS No 'brain drain', young leaders will be given responsible positions: Cong after Scindia exit New Delhi: Days after Jyotiraditya Scindia's shocking move to the BJP, the Congress on Friday asserted that no "brain drain" was happening in the party and said young leaders would be attended to and given responsible positions going forward. DEL142 IIT-CORONAVIRUS IIT Delhi asks students to vacate hostels by Mar 15 in view of coronavirus outbreak New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology here has directed students to leave hostels by Sunday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

DEL111 CORONAVIRUS-RSS Coronavirus: Screening mandatory for RSS workers before attending Pratinidhi Sabha meet New Delhi: All workers and office bearers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will have to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the meet of its highest decision-making body in Bengaluru, a senior office bearer said on Friday. DEL129 CORONAVIRUS-ITBP-LD NEGATIVE Coronavirus: 112 released from ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi New Delhi: An ITBP-run quarantine centre here released 112 people, comprising 76 Indians and 36 foreigners, on Friday after they all tested negative for coronavirus, a senior official said. MDS22 CORONAVIRUS-KL-CM Three, including foreigner, test positive for coronavirus in Kerala: CM Thiruvananthapuram: Three more people, including an Italian national, tested positive for coronavirus in Kerala on Friday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. DEL97 DL-CORONAVIRUS-LD SISODIA Coronavirus threat: Delhi govt bans sports gatherings, including IPL New Delhi: The Delhi government has stopped all sports gatherings, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid novel coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. DEL95 CORONAVIRUS-LD JAMIA Coronavirus: Jamia Millia Islamia suspends classes till March 31 New Delhi: After JNU, the Jamia Millia Islamia suspended classes on Friday with immediate effect till March 31 and advised students to avoid large gathering in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

DEL170 HR-LD-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Haryana, Punjab govt shut educational institutions till Mar 31 Chandigarh: In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Haryana and Punjab governments on Friday ordered closure of all universities and colleges till March 31. DEL98 PB-CORONAVIRUS-PASSENGERS Seven from Ludhiana who returned from coronavirus-hit countries not traceable Ludhiana: The health authorities on Friday sought the help of district administration and police to locate seven people, who recently returned from coronavirus-affected countries, after their addresses were found to be incorrect, officials said here. DEL158 CZA-ZOO-CORONAVIRUS CZA directs all zoos to screen visitors for coronavirus New Delhi: The Central Zoo Authority on Friday directed all zoos in the country to screen visitors for coronavirus and maintain sanitation measures at entry and exit gates. PTI KJ KJ.

