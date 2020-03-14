PM Modi expresses anguish over death of 11 in Raj road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed anguish over the death of at least 11 people in a road accident in Rajasthan. "I express my condolences to the families of those who died in this accident and wish for the speedy recovery of those injured," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

At least 11 people were killed and three injured in a road accident in Rajasthan on Saturday. The accident took place on the Balotra-Phalodi highway in Jodhpur district when a car collided head-on with a truck near Sointara village in Shegarh subdivision.

The occupants of the car were on their way to Ramdeora from Balotra city of Barmer to pay obeisance at the shrine of famous folk deity Baba Ramdeo, police said. Police and villagers rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation while a crane was used to separate the mangled vehicles and extract the bodies, they said..

