RS proceedings adjourned till 2 pm amid uproar by Cong members

Rajya Sabha proceedings were on Wednesday adjourned minutes after the start of the Question Hour after Congress members created an uproar over detention of one of their senior MPs in Bengaluru. Congress MPS wanted to raise the issue in the upper house and sought a reply from the government, but Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not allow them, saying no member has given a notice in this regard.

Unrelenting Congress members continued to raise slogans and later trooped into the well, forcing the Chairman to adjourn the House till 2 PM. Congress members were on their feet at the fag end of Zero Hour, but the Chairman said the issue cannot be raised as no notice has been given.

He said a decision on the issue can be taken only after a notice is received from the opposition. "Few people are trying to disrupt the House. Nobody has given notice to the chair. I will not adjourn the House," the chairman said and announced the start of Question Hour.

As Congress members trooped into the well while raising slogans, Naidu asked them to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to proceed. "Do not take away the opportunity of other members," he told protesting members.

Amid continued sloganeering, Naidu adjourned proceedings saying "tanashahi nahin chalegi" in the House, taking a swipe at protesting Congress members who were raising this slogan against the government. Congress leader Digvijay Singh was detained by the police in Bengaluru after he sat on a dharna when denied a meeting with rebel party MLAs from Madhya Pradesh who are lodged in Karnataka.

