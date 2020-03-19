Puducherry CM welcomes PM`s appeal for `janata curfew`

Puducherry Chief Minister and senior Congress leader V Narayanasamy on Thursday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for observing `janata curfew` to show their resolve to take on the challenge posed by novel coronavirus and said all should respond to the call. Speaking to reporters during a visit to parts of Puducherry town and neighbourhood for reviewing preventive measures to tackle coronavirus, he said the Prime Minister has made the appeal out of concern for the health of the people of the country.

"Modi`s appeal to the people to observe voluntarily `janata curfew` on March 22 for 14 hours from 7 a.m. that day to counter threat of the infection is welcome. He has asked the people out of his concern for their health. We should all respond to the call," Narayanasamy said. He also listed the various steps Puducherry government had taken to adhere to the advisories of the central government to curb the spread of the cornoavirus.

In his address to the nation on Thursday night, Modi called for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus and asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday. PTI CORR VS VS

