If PM wants social distancing, why Parliament working?: Sena

The Shiv Sena on Friday said that on the one hand Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeals to the public to practice social distancing in view of coronavirus outbreak, while on the other he allows Parliament to function for political reasons. Modi, in a televised address to the country on Thursday, called for "resolve and restraint" to fight coronavirus and asked the entire country to observe 'Janta curfew' on Sunday. He also asked people to stay indoors and work from home as much as possible.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said that thousands of MPs, officials and members of the staff come together in Parliament. "Shutting down or slowing down the government work on one hand, but being adamant in keeping the Parliament session on the other is certainly not aimed at keeping up the great democratic traditions," it said.

The Marathi daily alleged that the Parliament session is on to give 'support' to the steps being taken for toppling of the Madhya Pradesh government. "The Kamal Nath government has to prove its majority in the floor test. But the contention of Kamal Nath and his supporters is how to convene the state assembly in the times of corona virus outbreak.

"If Parliament session is curtailed, then Kamal Nath's contention carries weight. Hence it was necessary to keep the Parliament proceedings on despite the emergency situation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak. This is being said in the corridors of Delhi. Whether true or false, only they know," the Sena said. It also advocated complete lock-down to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

"Mumbai has to be completely shut and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is taking steps in that direction. "If our people stop spitting in public, then the cases of coronavirus will reduce by half," it said.

In Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus which has a population similar to Delhi and Mumbai, was locked down since Janauary 23and the situation there has improved, it added. PTI MR NP NP

