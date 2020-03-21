Left Menu
COVID-19: Strict restrictions in Kashmir, markets shut

  PTI
  • |
  Srinagar
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 12:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 12:24 IST
Representative Picture. Image Credit: IANS

Strict restrictions on movement and assembly of people continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday in Kashmir to contain the spread of the new coronavirus that has infected one person in the valley, officials said. They said adequate security forces have been deployed and barricades have been put up at several places in Srinagar. Only government and essential services employees with valid identity cards, mediapersons, and people with health emergency were allowed to move on streets, they added.

Police asked people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing through public address systems. Most markets across the valley were shut, public transport was off roads and train services were suspended. Educational institutes and public places such as gymnasiums, parks, clubs, and restaurants have been shut down.

The measures have been taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of Srinagar, who returned to the city on March 16 from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19.

