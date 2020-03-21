Telangana coronavirus cases rise to 21

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Saturday said that the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state stands at 21. "Since March 1, over 20,000 passengers have come to Hyderabad from outside. We have asked all the concerned officials to identify the passengers who came from outside and inspect them. Till now, we have identified over 11,000 people and inspections are being conducted. Over 700 persons have been found symptomatic," the Chief Minister said.

"We have set up 5274 surveillance teams to monitor the people who came from foreign countries. Till now 21 people have tested COVID-19 positive in our state. We have also set up 52 check posts at internal borders of the state for conducting checking. We are appealing to all the people who have come from foreign countries should listen to the government and should undergo tests," he added. Rao further expressed support to the Janata Curfew initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Telangana should participate in Janata Curfew and we should not come outside from 6 am tomorrow to 9 pm the day after tomorrow. RTC buses will be completely closed. We will also stop the buses which come from other states after tomorrow at 6 am," he said. "We are also closing the Hyderabad Metro Rail completely tomorrow, five metro rakes will be kept ready to meet any emergency. Tomorrow, only emergency services will be working. We are also thinking to close down Maharashtra border soon. Children below 10 years and elders above 60 years should not come out for coming two to three weeks," he added.

The Telangana Chief Minister further said that action will be taken against those who post sarcastic comments against Janata Curfew initiative. "Few persons are posting sarcastic comments in social media over Prime Minister Modi's call for Janata Curfew. We should have a minimum level of courtesy towards our Prime Minister Modi. I ask DGP to take action on them who are posting sarcastic comments. I also request all the persons to come out tomorrow at 5 pm and clap," he said.

"Yesterday, I have also requested Prime Minister Modi for permitting to set up health centre at the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) institute. He has given permission to set up a centre there. All the safety equipment has been provided to the medical teams working here for their safety," he added. Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 298 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

